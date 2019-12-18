Oppenheimer preps for Nike earnings

Oppenheimer is confident on Nike (NKE +0.3% ) ahead of the company's earnings report, even if it doesn't expect blowout numbers.

"We are optimistic that, on the heels of ongoing, significant innovation and increasingly successful product launches lately, helped by a less severe currency headwind and prospects for a potentially moderating pace of investment spending, underlying fundamental strength persists. We do not necessarily look toward Q2 results from NKE as a short-term positive catalyst for shares, but we do expect indications," update Brian Nagel and team.

Oppenheimer's price target of $115 is based off an upper 20X multiple to the FY22 EPS estimate. The average sell-side PT on Nike is $105.05.