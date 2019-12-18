Fannie Mae boosts Q4, 2020 GDP forecasts

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +2.6% ) now sees Q4 real GDP growth of 1.8% and full-year 2020 growth of 2.1%, each up 0.2 percentage points from its previous forecast.

Sees residential fixed investment growth of 4.5% (annualized) in Q4 and 3.4% in both 2020 (up from 0.3% in prior forecast) and in 2021 (up from 1.1%).

Sees single-family housing starts to increase by almost 10% during 2020 and to top 1M new homes in 2021.

Expects Fed to hold interest rates steady next year and risks to growth have lessened as a Phase One U.S.-China trade deal appears to be in place.

Forecast for 2019 purchase mortgage originations stays steady at $1.28T and increases 2020 purchase mortgage originations forecast by $74B to $1.37T.

Sees total originations rising 21.6% in 2019 to $2.15T, then declining by 4.8% in 2020 to $2.04T, with the refinance share dropping to 33% in 2020 vs. 40% in 2019.

