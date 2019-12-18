FedEx gloom hangs over transportation sector

Investors are a bit edgy about transportation and logistics stocks after FedEx (FDX -9.3%) issued a gloomy assessment of the global economy alongside its earnings report.
Notable decliners include XPO Logistics (XPO -3.2%), Forward Air (FWRD -1.8%), Hub Group (HUBG -1.5%), Air Transport Services Group (ATSG -1.6%), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW -2.4%), AirT (AIRT), UPS (UPS -1.7%), Expeditors International (EXPD -0.1%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -2.1%), USA Truck (USAK -2.5%), Saia (SAIA -1.7%), Werner Enterprises (WERN -1.2%), Schneider National (SNDR -1.1%), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -1.3%) and Covenant Transportation (CVTI -1.4%).
The broad market is showing a slight gain on the day.
Previously: FedEx -4% after operating margin plunge (Dec. 17)
