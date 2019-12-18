FedEx gloom hangs over transportation sector

Investors are a bit edgy about transportation and logistics stocks after FedEx (FDX -9.3% ) issued a gloomy assessment of the global economy alongside its earnings report.

Notable decliners include XPO Logistics (XPO -3.2% ), Forward Air (FWRD -1.8% ), Hub Group (HUBG -1.5% ), Air Transport Services Group (ATSG -1.6% ), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW -2.4% ), AirT (AIRT), UPS (UPS -1.7% ), Expeditors International (EXPD -0.1% ), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -2.1% ), USA Truck (USAK -2.5% ), Saia (SAIA -1.7% ), Werner Enterprises (WERN -1.2% ), Schneider National (SNDR -1.1% ), Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -1.3% ) and Covenant Transportation (CVTI -1.4% ).

The broad market is showing a slight gain on the day.

Previously: FedEx -4% after operating margin plunge (Dec. 17)