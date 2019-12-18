Seeking Alpha
Financials 

HSBC Holdings outlook revised to negative by Moody's

|About: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)|By:, SA News Editor

Moody's Investors Service changes its outlook on the ratings of HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.3%) to negative from stable, reflecting risk related to its planned repositioning of HSBC Bank and of the group's U.S. business.

The credit-rating company also expects subdued profitability at HSBC in 2020 and 2021 due to pressures on asset quality and profitability in Asia from a more difficult operating environment in Hong Kong and the rest of the region, said Alessandro Roccati, senior vice president at Moody's.

HSBC Holdings' A2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings and HSBC Bank's Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings are affirmed by Moody's.

