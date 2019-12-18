ConAgra Brands Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.