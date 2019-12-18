Darden Restaurants Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 9 downward.