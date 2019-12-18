FactSet Research Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.42 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $367.42M (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.