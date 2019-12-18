Sanderson Farms Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.01 (+38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $888.65M (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.