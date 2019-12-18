Enerpac Tool Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Enerpac Tool (NYSE:EPAC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, December 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.24M (-53.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPAC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.