Little chance of Gazprom-Naftogaz deal before 2020

The odds of Ukraine signing a new gas transit deal with Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY -0.7% ) in the next few weeks are slim, according to Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev.

"It (the probability of signing by Jan. 1) is gradually approaching zero, but we are optimistic," he told a conference.

Meanwhile, Angela Merkel has ruled out retaliation against a decision by the U.S. to impose sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after the U.S. Senate passed legislation on Tuesday.