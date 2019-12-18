Melco Resorts jumps on mix of positive news

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.6% ) rallies after the People's Bank of China stated it plans to lift the daily remittance limit on the transfer of money by individuals from Macau to mainland Chinese accounts.

The casino stock was also singled out today by Nomura Instinet as one of its top picks for 2020.

Nomura sets a price target of $33 on Buy-rated MLCO based off a sum-of-the-parts evaluation. The price target factors in Macau EBITDA at 12X and City Of Dreams Manila EBITDA at 10X. The Nomura PT is above the average sell-side price target of $30.21.