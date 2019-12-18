Viveve Medical on go with Canadian study of CMRF treatment for SUI

The Canadian Ministry of Health has signed off on a three-arm, three-month, 36-subject feasibility study evaluating Viveve Medical's (VIVE +1.2% ) cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to improve stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women.

The study, expected to launch in Q2 2020, will compare CMRF + a cryogen-only sham to an inert sham treatment. The primary endpoint will be the mean change from baseline in a standardized one-hour pad weight test at month 3 post-treatment.

If all goes well, the company will file an application with the FDA for a U.S.-based trial.

In July, shares sold off after the company announced results from an international study, LIBERATE-International, that failed to demonstrate a significant treatment benefit.