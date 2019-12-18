Stag Industrial +1.4% as RBC boosts to top pick

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) gains 1.4% after RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Carroll upgrades the stock to a top pick from outperform.

Notes that Stag is "well positioned to deliver healthy earnings growth" on improving organic growth and external trends.

Sees the REIT at attractive valuation vs. peers and adds that "investment activity should remain elevated and drive healthy accretion."

Quant Rating is Bullish; Sell-Side average rating also Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

