Toro Company down 8% post Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Toro (TTC -8.2% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 36.2% Y/Y to $734.3M, and FY19 net sales growth of 19.8% Y/Y to $3.14B.

Segment sales: Professional $588.18M (+46.9% Y/Y); Residential $135.74M (+1.9% Y/Y); and Other $10.46M (+86.3% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin expanded by 20 bps to 33.4%; and operating margin declined by 208 bps to 5.9%.

Adj. gross margin expanded by 132 bps to 34.5%; and Adj. operating margin expanded by 44 bps to 8.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY19 was $337.37M, compared to $374.81M year ago.

Accounts receivable were $268.8M (+39.1% Y/Y). Net inventories were $651.7M (+81.9% Y/Y). Accounts payable were $319.2M (+24.4% Y/Y).

For 1Q20 company expects Adj. EPS of about $0.58 per diluted share, vs $0.62 consensus.

FY20 Outlook: Company expects Net sales of ~$3.6B; and Adj. EPS in range of $3.33 to $3.40.

