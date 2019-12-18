JPMorgan wins approval for majority-owned Chinese securities JV

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.5% ) gets approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to start a majority-owned Chinese securities business, making it the first U.S. bank to get permission for such a joint venture in China.

The bank plans to open a new unit offering services including securities brokerage, investment advisory, and underwriting and sponsorship, the Financial Times reports.

The market is a "critical" one for its domestic and global clients, Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said.

JPMorgan didn't say who its Chinese partner will be.

The U.S.-based bank originally applied for permission in May 2018.

Nomura received approval in November to operate a majority stake JV and Goldman Sachs applied for permission in August.