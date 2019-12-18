JPMorgan turns bullish on EM assets

With the risk of recession fading, JPMorgan Asset Management shifts focus to emerging-market bonds and currencies, with government bonds from Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, and Peru among its favorites.

In a quarterly outlook note, JPMorgan Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Bob Michele cuts the probability of a recession to 25% from 40%, as U.S.-China trade tensions thaw and monetary policy around the globe eases.

“Our focus has shifted from defensive to more focused risk seeking,” Michele said.

He points to securitized assets, including structured credit and mortgage-backed securities.

Risk from trade tensions haven't disappeared, though.

“If China and the U.S. cannot agree to a status quo with modest de-escalation, and/or the U.S. looks at putting tariffs on Europe or Latin America, the global economy would invariably shift downward," he said.

