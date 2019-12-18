Penn National Gaming moves forward with new PA casino

Penn National Gaming (PENN +0.5% ) says it received final licensing approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for the Hollywood Casino York.

The company says the property will be ideally located to draw customers from south central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, while also protecting its existing market share at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.

Penn is making an overall investment of nearly $120M to develop Hollywood Casino York. The approximately 80K square-foot facility will feature 500 slot machines and 24 table games, with the ability to accommodate up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

Source: Press Release