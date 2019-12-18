Stocks struggle to hold onto gains

With little new economic data crossing the wires, U.S. stocks wobble in midday trading, whittling away at small gains made earlier in the session and retreating from record highs.

The Nasdaq, up 0.2% , had risen as much as 0.3%; the S&P 500's 0.2% gain recedes to a 0.1% increase ; the Dow is up a mere 12 points.

The 10-year Treasury slides, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 1.92%.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.1% , the FTSE 100 rose 0.2% , and Germany's DAX dropped 0.5% .

In the U.S., real estate ( +1.0% ) and energy ( +0.8% ) sectors outpace the S&P 500, while materials ( -0.9% ) and industrials ( -0.5% ) lag.

Crude oil edges up 0.2% to $61.04 per barrel.