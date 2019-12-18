Credit Suisse sees valuation on Lululemon warranted

Credit Suisse walks away from meetings with Lululemon (LULU +0.2% ) confident on the company's strategic plan.

"Our sense is that key new top-line initiatives and pilots (loyalty, outerwear, and store remodels) continue to trend above plan — with the company describing each as 'a hit so far'. In our view, strong outerwear trends lately should drive bigger mix tailwinds to SSS in 4Q vs 3Q. Coupled with long-term growth initiatives trending above LULU's 5-yr plan (men’s, digital, int’l), we believe 4Q SSS guide for +LDD will prove conservative."

What about valuation? The analyst team thinks Lululemon's increasingly rare combination of significant white space growth and significant margin/cost flexibility should continue to warrant a premium to retail peers.

CS assigns a price target of $250 to LULU to rep 12% upside potential for shares. The average sell-side PT on Lululemon is $239.94.