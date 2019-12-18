Vornado +2.4% after special dividend declared

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) jumps 2.4% after the REIT declares a special dividend of $1.95 per share.

The dividend is the result of gains from the transfer of a 45.4% common equity interest in its flagship high street retail assets on upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square, the sale of its 25% interest in 330 Madison Avenue and other previously disclosed asset sales, partly offset by a tax deduction resulting from its former investment in Toys R Us.

About $1.74 of the special dividend will be long-term capital gain.