SEC proposes new definition of accredited investor

The Securities and Exchange Commission proposes to change the definition of accredited investor, which would allow more investors access to private capital markets.

“The current test for individual accredited investor status takes a binary approach to who does and does not qualify based only a person’s income or net worth,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “The proposal would add additional means for individuals to qualify to participate in our private capital markets based on established, clear measures of financial sophistication.”

Under the proposal, investors may qualify as accredited based on professional knowledge, experience, or certifications.

Some investor advocates worry, though, that even experienced investors may find it difficult to detect problems at private companies, which aren't required to disclose as much information as publicly traded companies.

The proposal is subject to a 60-day public comment period.