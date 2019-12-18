Mercedes-Benz settles with NHTSA

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) agrees to pay a $20M civil penalty to the National Highway Traffic Safety Agency over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls, including a failure to notify owners timely and submit all the required reports.

The German automaker will only pay $13M if it's determined that it complied with performance standards laid out in the agreement.

The safety agency says it took into account the substantial financial investment that Mercedes-Benz made in the development and rollout of its automated recall management tool in addition to other recall notification measures.