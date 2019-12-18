Strong ad spend ahead for Facebook - Deutsche

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley says Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) should see a strong year for ad spending in 2020.

The analyst is "more upbeat on core Facebook and the eCommerce opportunity at Instagram" after meeting with a digital ad executive.

Walmsley raises his Facebook price target from $260 to $270, matching the Street-high PT.

The analyst also weighs in on Snapchat (SNAP +0.6% ), saying the company will face its first period of tougher comps next year, and Pinterest (PINS +2.4% ), which has an "elevated" execution risk because of its "history of moving somewhat slowly."