Strong ad spend ahead for Facebook - Deutsche

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley says Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) should see a strong year for ad spending in 2020.
The analyst is "more upbeat on core Facebook and the eCommerce opportunity at Instagram" after meeting with a digital ad executive.
Walmsley raises his Facebook price target from $260 to $270, matching the Street-high PT.
The analyst also weighs in on Snapchat (SNAP +0.6%), saying the company will face its first period of tougher comps next year, and Pinterest (PINS +2.4%), which has an "elevated" execution risk because of its "history of moving somewhat slowly."
Facebook shares are up 2.1% to $202.58.
