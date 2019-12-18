Fed's Evans stresses importance of 2% inflation

The current level of inflation is too low, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told the Economic Club of Indiana in Indianapolis.

"I'm personally worried that inflation has been too low," he said, adding that "we need to get it up to 2%."

via Bloomberg's Matthew Boesler.

Central bank officials have warned that inflation staying significantly below its target rate results in less room to adjust policy when a downturn occurs.

He also noted that the current level of the Fed funds rate is "something that can serve us really quite well."

Evans also sees employment growth moderating at ~100K per month; the economy added 266K jobs in November and has averaged 180K new jobs per month in 2019.

