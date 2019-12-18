Stifel upgrades Parker-Hannifin to Buy

Stifel upgrades Parker-Hannifin (PH +0.9% ) from Hold to Buy as well as raised the price target from $199 to $229.

According to the analyst, Parker-Hannifin is “an early cycle company with exposure to inventory cycles,” and it could experience early recovery de-risking Parker-Hannifin’s outlook in achieving the current guidance and growth returning in fiscal 2021.

Parker-Hannifin has a track record of generating strong cash flows and this could grow “considerably” as the industrial economy resumes its growth and the company generates synergies from its recent acquisitions of Lord Corporation and Exotic Materials

PH's Quant and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, while Sell Side Rating is Bullish