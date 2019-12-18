Netflix returns to its summer heights

Netflix (NFLX +2.7% ) trades at its highest level since the end of July as the streamer beats back some near-term concerns over the impact of Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Both Cowen and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have reported that their surveys indicate only a small and manageable percentage of subscribers have turned away from Netflix.

Cowen and BAML both keep Buy-equivalent ratings out on Netflix after diving into their proprietary surveys. Seeking Alpha authors are more skeptical, with 9 Buy-equivalent ratings on the books stacking up against 9 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 15 Sell-equivalent ratings.