Voya +6.7% as deal beats Credit Suisse expectations

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) surges 6.7% after Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman points out that its sale of its Individual Life business will produce $1.7B of proceeds, more than the company's targeted $1B+ in cash return from the unit by 2024.

Voya's guidance for at least $1B of share repurchases next year exceeds Kligerman's estimate of $750M.

Describes Voya's retained businesses as "capital-light and poised for growth."

Repeats outperform recommendation and raises price target to Street-high $72 from $66.

Quant rating for Voya is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

Previously: Voya to divest individual life business, other closed blocks for $1.7B (Dec. 18)