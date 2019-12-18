Tesla cruises to all-time high

Tesla (TSLA +3.1% ) carved out a new intraday high of $390.84 today and is on pace for its best quarter since 2013 as some of the drama around the EV automaker has cooled off.

The last time Tesla was dabbling with the $380-$390 level was when Elon Musk fired off his infamous "funding secured" tweet in August of 2018 and sent heads spinning.

There is some talk with technical traders that Tesla is reaching a resistance point at which a breakout would be on the significant side either up or down. Miller Tabak is betting on the downside. "It's going to have a tough time breaking out here, and especially as we move into the new year and get past this bullish Santa Claus season," observes Chief Market Strategist Matt Maley. Meanwhile, Bloomberg's William Maloney thinks the current long duration of the TSLA rally and wide trading range could suggest significant upside potential.

Also of note with the EV stock, short interest on Tesla is off the levels from earlier this year, but still at a volume considered elevated.