Deutsche Bank to cut up to 6,000 jobs in private banking

Deutsche Bank (DB -0.6% ) plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs from its private banking operations over the next few years, Handelsblatt reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The number refers to jobs that are part of the private banking unit, as well as infrastructure and other functions related to the business, such as IT, they said.

Manfred Knof, who heads the private banking unit, said he's seeking to cut costs by €1B ($1.1B) by 2022, instead of an earlier target of ~€600M euros.