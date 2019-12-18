German automakers to end car-sharing JV

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) plan to exit the North American car-sharing market.

The Car2Go joint venture between the German automakers will end on February 29 and operations will cease in Montreal, New York, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Vancouver.

The companies point to the volatile state of the global mobility landscape and rising infrastructure complexities facing North American transportation today in making the decision.

Car2Go was only considered a minor threat to Uber (NYSE:UBER), Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) and Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR).