S&P and Dow's winning streak snaps

Stocks close the session mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 falling into the red just minutes before the close. The sugar rush from last week's U.S.-China Phase One agreement wasn't enough to sustain six days of gains for the S&P.

The Nasdaq manages an almost 0.1% increase , closing at a record 8,827.73. The S&P fell 1.4 point to 3,191.15 and the Dow slipped 0.1% to 28,239.31.

The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 1.92%.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate ( +1.4% ) and utilities ( +0.4% ) paced gains while industrials ( -0.5% ) and financials ( -0.5% ) lagged the broader market.

Crude oil edged down 0.1% to $60.98 per barrel.