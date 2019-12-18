S&P and Dow's winning streak snaps

Stocks close the session mixed, with the Dow and S&P 500 falling into the red just minutes before the close. The sugar rush from last week's U.S.-China Phase One agreement wasn't enough to sustain six days of gains for the S&P.
The Nasdaq manages an almost 0.1% increase, closing at a record 8,827.73. The S&P fell 1.4 point to 3,191.15 and the Dow slipped 0.1% to 28,239.31.
The 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 1.92%.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate (+1.4%) and utilities (+0.4%) paced gains while industrials (-0.5%) and financials (-0.5%) lagged the broader market.
Crude oil edged down 0.1% to $60.98 per barrel.
The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 97.38.
