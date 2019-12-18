Limoneira on watch after guidance update

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) says power outages related to the recent California fires delayed four days of lemon shipments at the end of Q4 and into Q1 of 2020. A normal shifting of shipment timing was also experienced, which delayed a few shipments into Q1. In addition, the final wine grape market pricing was lower than anticipated.

For the full year, Limoneira expects revenue of around ~$170M and expects a net loss of $0.39 to $0.43 per share.

EBITDA for the full year is expected to fall in a range of $1.5M to $2.0M.

Shares are inactive in the AH session.

Source: Press Release