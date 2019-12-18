Nucor Steel Arkansas to add coil paint line

Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) board approves an expansion project to add a coil paint line at the company's sheet mill in Mississippi County, AK, a move that will diversify the company's product and market mix.

"We will be able to compete in new markets, such as roofing and siding, light fixtures and appliances, as well as strengthen our existing market position in HVAC, garage doors and service centers," said Jay Henderson, vice president & general manager of Nucor Steel Arkansas.

The new coil paint line will have a capacity of 250,000 tons/year and is expected to start up in H1 2022.