REV Group +9% after sales beat

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is higher despite reporting a drop in EPS to $0.05 in FQ4 from $0.28 a year ago and $0.13 consensus off a 1% decline in sales. That sales drip was still ahead of the consensus estimate.

Lower recreation segment shipments during the quarter was only partially offset by sales growth in the commercial and fire & emergency segments.

The company reports adjusted EBITDA of $19.3M vs. $23.3M consensus. The EBITDA mark is down 51% from a year ago.

CEO update: "Our businesses navigated tight labor markets and trade concerns to deliver results that would have been in the middle of our revised guidance range, absent the abnormally high health care cost experienced in the fourth quarter."

Shares of REVG are up 9.42% AH to $12.89 on thin volume.

