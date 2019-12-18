Arcus Bio to collaborate with Roche on two cancer studies

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will collaborate on two clinical trials, in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) and first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The CRC study will compare the combination of AB928, Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Stivarga (regorafenib) against atezolizumab + regorafenib.

The pancreatic cancer study will compare AB028 + atezolizumab and chemo agent gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel [Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Abraxane] versus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel.

Each company is supplying product for the jointly funded studies.