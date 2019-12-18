Arcus Bio to collaborate with Roche on two cancer studies

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will collaborate on two clinical trials, in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) and first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The CRC study will compare the combination of AB928, Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Stivarga (regorafenib) against atezolizumab + regorafenib.
The pancreatic cancer study will compare AB028 + atezolizumab and chemo agent gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel [Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Abraxane] versus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel.
Each company is supplying product for the jointly funded studies.
AB928 is a dual adenosine A2aR/A2bR receptor antagonist designed to inhibit the adenosine-driven impairment of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. In other words, it is designed to block adenosine's effect on suppressing the immune response to cancer cells.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on RCUS