Credit Acceptance sees net proceeds of $394M from notes offering

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) closes its previously announced offering of $400M of its 5.125% senior notes due 2024 at an issue price of 100% of the principal amount of notes.

Its cash tender offer for its 6.125% senior notes due 2021 also expired, with a total of $148.2M of notes tendered, representing 49.4% of the $300M of 2021 notes then outstanding.

Expects net proceeds from the notes offering of $394M, part of which will be used to pay for the cash tender offer, fees and expenses.