Micron +3% on beats, in-line revenue outlook

Update with DRAM and NAND outlook:

DRAM: For CY19, Micron expects bit supply demand to come in below the industry's mid-teens percentage forecast. In CY20, Micron's supply growth should come in slightly above the industry.

NAND: CY19 bit supply growth should be slightly below the mid-40% range for the industry. CY20 supply growth is expected "meaningfully below" industry supply growth, but bit shipment growth should be inline with the industry.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) +3.3% beats Q1 estimates with revenue down 35% Y/Y. The Q2 outlook has in-line revenue of $4.5-4.8B (consensus: $4.77B) and downside EPS of $0.29-0.41 (consensus: $0.41).

Q1 gross margin was 27.3% compared to the 26.8% estimate.

Operating cash flow was $2.01B versus the $4.81B in last year's quarter.

Huawei: Micron says it received all requested licenses to support certain Huawei products not on the banned list.

MU is also licensed to qualify new products for Huawei's mobile and server businesses.

Micron doesn't expect a material revenue impact in the next couple of quarters.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / Earnings presentation.