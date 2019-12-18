Minerva's MIN-117 flunks mid-stage depression study; shares down 27% AH

A Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Minerva Neurosciences' (NASDAQ:NERV) MIN-117 in adults with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder (MDD) failed to achieve the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints.

Neither dose tested adequately separated from placebo as measured by the reduction in MDD symptoms or anxiety symptoms over the six-week treatment period.

The company plans to terminate further development.

MIN-117 blocks a subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-HT1A. When blocked, anxiety and mood can be regulated.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.