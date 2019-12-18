Catching up in EVs a motivation behind Fiat-PSA merger

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) and PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) think that sharing costs can help the new auto giant catch up in autonomous and electric car development.

"It is better to face the challenges of the future together than on a standalone basis," stated PSA CEO Carlos Tavares rather simply on the merger rationale.

Brands set to exist under the same corporate umbrella include Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. At least some of those will have an electric future.