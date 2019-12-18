Green Dot -1.4% as revenue outlook disappoints; CEO and CFO to exit

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) drops 1.4% in after-hours trading after saying it expects 2019 non-GAAP total operating revenue at the low end of its previous range of $1.06B-$1.08B.

Compares with consensus of $1.08B.

Also sees full-year adjusted EBITDA at low end of its previous range of $240M-$244M.

Sees 2019 non-GAAP EPS at ~$2.73, in line with its previous guidance range of $2.71-$2.77.

Green Dot's CEO and founder, Steve Street, will retire at the end of the month; he'll also retire from Green Dot's holding company board and as chairman of the Green Dot Bank board.

Green Dot board Chairman William I. Jacobs will serve as interim CEO and J. Christopher Brewster, chair of the audit committee, will serve as interim president.

At the same time, CFO Mark Shifke will retire and Jess Unruh, operational CFO and chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO.