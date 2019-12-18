FS/KKR closes mergers creating second-largest BDC

FS/KKR Advisor LLC, a partnership of FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (NYSE:KKR), closes the mergers of four non-traded business development companies — FS Investment Corp. II, FS Investment Corp. III, FS Investment Corp. IV, and Corporate Capital Trust II.

The combined entity, named FS KKR Capital Corp. II, becomes the second-largest BDC with more than $9.5B in assets and, as of Sept. 30, 2019, had 210 portfolio companies across 21 industries.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange during 2020 subject to market conditions and board approval. Before that listing, FSK II plans to issue 5.50% perpetual preferred shares equivalent to ~20% of FSK II's NAV.

The mergers that were just closed don't affect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), which is also advised by FS/KKR and trades on the NYSE.