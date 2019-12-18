NII Holdings completes sale of Nextel Brazil

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) and AI Brazil complete the previously announced sale of Nextel Brazil to América Móvil (NYSE:AMX).

The aggregate purchase price was $948.5M, after adjustments.

After deducting $491.6M of net debt, the net purchase price at closing was $456.9M. Net proceeds to NII were $166.3M.

Based on current information (including actual net sale proceeds), assumptions and estimates, the company expects the total amount of cash available to be distributed to stockholders in the future will be $227M-$280M, or $2.17-$2.68 per share.

Separately, NII will offer to repurchase any and all outstanding 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

