Re/Max acquires First, a data science startup

Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) acquires First, a tech company that uses data science and machine learning to help real estate agents leverage their personal networks.

First is known for its app, an intelligent coaching platform that helps agents identify likely sellers within their own network of contacts.

With the acquisition, Re/Max agents in the U.S. will gain exclusive access to First's platform at a significant discount beginning in early 2020.

Current First clients not affiliated with Re/Max may remain on through their current contract's expiration or until the end of 2020.