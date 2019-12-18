Urstadt Biddle Q4 adjusted FFO rises Y/Y

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) fiscal Q4 adjusted FFO of 35 cents per class A common share beats the average analyst estimate of 33 cents and increases from 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31, 2019 rose to $34.3M from $32.5M a year earlier.

At Oct. 31, 2019, the company's consolidated properties were 92.9% leased vs. 93.2% at the end of FY2018 and 91.3% occupied vs. 91.7% at FY2018-end.

The lower leased rate in FY2019 was primarily due to UBA's purchase of Lakeview Plaza Shopping Center, located in Brewster, NY, in December 2018, which had 49K square feet of vacancy when the company purchased the property.

Previously: Urstadt Biddle Properties FFO misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (Dec. 18)