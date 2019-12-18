Xenia Hotels sells two hotels for $61.5M

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) sells the 409-room Mariott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington, KY, for $51.5M.
Sale price represents a 7.1x multiple on the resort's trailing twelve-month hotel EBITDA as of Nov. 30, 2019.
Xenia also sold the 113-room Marriott Chicago at Medical District/UIC in Chicago for $10.0M, representing a 12.1x multiple on the hotel's trailing twelve-month EBITDA as of Nov. 30, 2019.
The company doesn't expect either transaction to materially affect the company's EBITDA during the rest of 2019.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on XHR