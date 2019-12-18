Xenia Hotels sells two hotels for $61.5M

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) sells the 409-room Mariott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa in Lexington, KY, for $51.5M.

Sale price represents a 7.1x multiple on the resort's trailing twelve-month hotel EBITDA as of Nov. 30, 2019.

Xenia also sold the 113-room Marriott Chicago at Medical District/UIC in Chicago for $10.0M, representing a 12.1x multiple on the hotel's trailing twelve-month EBITDA as of Nov. 30, 2019.

The company doesn't expect either transaction to materially affect the company's EBITDA during the rest of 2019.