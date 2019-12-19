Cali green lights driverless trucks, vans

The next step in the self-driving revolution is taking shape as California approves a broader variety of autonomous vehicles to be tested on the state's public roads, including small to mid-sized trucks and vans.

Companies testing vehicles without a human test driver behind the wheel will have to build in a link to a remote operator and must agree to share data with the state.

While 65 firms currently hold permits to test autonomous vehicles in California, only one company, Alphabet's Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), has attained a license to test fully driverless vehicles.