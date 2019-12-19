Uber settles EEOC sex-discrimination charge

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is paying $4.4M to resolve a 2017 charge of sex discrimination from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

It will also create a system to identify managers who fail to respond to sexual harassment reports "in a timely manner," as well as have former EEOC Commissioner Fred Alvarez monitor Uber for three years.

The settlement ends a 2017 investigation launched in the wake of reports alleging Uber's leadership allowed for discrimination and harassment in the workplace under co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick.