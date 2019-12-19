The First Bancshares to acquire Southwest Georgia Bank

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to acquire Southwest Georgia Bank (NYSEMKT:SGB) for ~$88M.

Each SGB shareholder will receive 1 share of FBMS common stock in exchange for each share of SGB common stock, equating to $34.50/share.

The merger agreement has been approved by the boards of both companies.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2020.

The combined company including The First Bancshares’ acquisition of First Florida Bancorp which closed on October 31, 2019 will have ~$4.5B in total assets, $3.6B in total deposits and $3B in total loans.

The Company will have 86 locations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Source: Press Release