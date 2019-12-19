Futures inch up after winning streak ends

Market reaction has been relatively muted so far as the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The case will now go to the Republican-controlled Senate, where the trial is likely to be dismissed or end with Trump being acquitted.

Wall Street fell short of extending its five-session winning streak on Wednesday, as stocks reversed gains late in the day, though futures are now pointing to a slightly higher open, up 0.1% .

