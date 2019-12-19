Kearny Financial to acquire MSB Financial

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to acquire Millington Bank (NASDAQ:MSBF) for $94M, based on Kearny’s closing stock price on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 of $14.10 per share.

Each Millington shareholder will receive 1.3 shares of KRNY common stock or $18 in cash for every share held.

Upon closing, Kearny shareholders will own approximately 94% of the combined company and Millington shareholders will own approximately 6% of the combined company.

On a pro forma basis, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Kearny’s earnings per share by approximately 11% with fully phased-in non-interest expense cost savings.

Tangible book value dilution is expected to be approximately 1.6%, with an earn-back period of approximately 2.8 years under both the crossover and earnings accretion methods.

KRNY +1.8% premarket to $14.3

Source: Press Release